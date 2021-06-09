Property prices hit rock bottom?

PETALING JAYA: Property prices have dropped so much due to multiple MCOs that developers cannot reduce the prices any further during MCO 3.0, an economist said.

Centre for Market Education fellow and Bait Al Amanah economist Fariq Sazuk said developers are unable to reduce prices further due to the rising costs of labour and building materials.

“MCO 3.0 is no stricter than the first MCO, meaning that the additional impacts of MCO 3.0 on the supply side are quite minimal except for the rising costs,” he was quoted by The Malaysian Reserve (TMR) as saying.

Fariq pointed out that there is still uncertainty around MCO 3.0 from the demand side.

“However, this situation may only happen at hot spot areas such as Kuala Lumpur, where the demand for properties remains intact even with the pandemic.

“Properties in other areas such as Iskandar Malaysia may continue to face unfavourable fates for a long time.”

TMR also reported VPC Alliance (KL) Sdn Bhd MD James Wong as saying overall property prices may risk facing a downward trend with the implementation of MCO 3.0.

“With the implementation of MCO 3.0, the economy will suffer further with increasing unemployment, salary cuts and closing down of businesses.

“This will definitely affect the property market and further decline in transactions and property prices are expected in the coming months,” he told TMR.