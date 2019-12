PETALING JAYA: A “proportional representation” (PR) election system might generate better lawmaking, says Ilham Centre, a think-tank and pollster.

“I believe the rationale to use the PR system for parliamentary seats is to restore the function of being an MP, that is focusing on policy-making and lawmaking in Parliament,“ Ilham chief executive officer Mohd Azlan Zainal told Malaysiakini.

He was referring to the preliminary proposal by the Election Reform Committee to replace the “first-past-the-post” system with a “proportional representation” system, which will be submitted to the government soon.