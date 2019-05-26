Proposal for one-stop inspection system at M’sia-Thai border

BUTTERWORTH: The government is planning to create a one-stop inspection system at the border in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah and Danok, Thailand to facilitate the flow of trade between the two countries.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the system will not only ease inspection but would also increase bilateral trade.

“Via the system, inspection of goods or products entering and exiting Malaysia and Thailand would only be carried out once and there is no need to repeat the process as is happening now.

“In fact, the system can be adopted by Penang Port. It indirectly expand trade opportunities in the northern region,” he told reporters after a breaking of fast with Penang Customs Department personnel at the Customs Village here last night.

Also present were Customs director-general Datuk Paddy Abdul Halim and Penang Customs director Datuk Saidi Ismail.

Lim, who is also the MP for Bagan, said however the matter is still at the discussion stage with Thailand and Malaysia also needed to wait for the neighbouring country settle the formation of a new government before proceeding.

“The system is a plan by the Malaysia government and is fully supported by Thailand even though discussion is postponed until a new government is formed in Thailand before both countries conduct in-depth talks.”

According to Lim, for a start, both countries have begun carrying out several development projects at their respective borders to realise the system.

According to him, a project in Bukit Kayu Hitam by Kedah Science and Technology Park (KSTP) could be made as a logistics hub and the Finance Ministry has approved RM25 million to build a truck depot. - Bernama