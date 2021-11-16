Proposal review of laws relating to whistleblowers among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today is expected to discuss the proposal review of laws relating to whistleblowers under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711).

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be brought up during the Minister’s Question Time by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson), and he will also ask the effectiveness of the laws in protecting whistleblowers in high-profile misconduct and corruption cases.

Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) is expected to ask Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries to explain on the increasing cost of agricultural inputs, especially fertilisers, which have gone up to 70 per cent, as well as the ministry’s action to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) during the question-and-answer session will ask the Senior Minister of Defence to what extent the defence and security-related initiatives under the 12th Malaysia Plan is able to assure the safety of the people and protect national sovereignty.

Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) will raise the drafting of a Halal Act for the purpose of coordinating and strengthening the rules on the process, procedures and control of halal certification nationwide.

Apart from the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Bill 2021 which is expected to be tabled for the first reading, today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting will also focus on the winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the policy level by the ministries involved.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16.

-Bernama