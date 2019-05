KUALA LUMPUR: A Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Chair for Islamic Leadership has been proposed to be set up at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

The Education Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said the setting up of the chair would focus on Islamic leadership study, management and implementation and syariah law.

It was hoped that the Chair would turn Malaysia and Brunei into a hub for the spread of knowledge related to the Malay sultanate specifically and leadership in general at the international level.

‘’The proposal on its setting up had been submitted for the consent of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today. With this, the Chair can be used as a centre for study, research, reference and gathering of documentations related to the Malay sultanate and Islamic leadership,’’ said the ministry.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah had been awarded an Honourary Doctorate (Islamic Leadership) in conjunction with the 90th UiTM Convocation Ceremony in March.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, other than having an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, also paid a courtesy call on his counterpart, Datuk Seri Awang Hamzah Sulaiman in Brunei.

In addition, Maszlee also suggested an education collaboration via a teacher exchange programme between Malaysia and Brunei. - Bernama