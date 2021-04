KUALA LUMPUR: Any issue that arises from the proposal to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Revised 1988) (Act 355) to provide for heavier punishments on lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT), should be addressed prudently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said in order for them to change, a soft approach should be adopted to educate the community.

“I have to look at various aspects including the provisions of laws...,” he told a press conference after the presentation ceremony of Ihya Ramadan aid and appointment letters to amil (zakat collectors) for this year, here today.

He said this in response to media reports that the members of Group Of Former-Civil Servants (G25) who voiced their objection to

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary’s proposal to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 to impose heavier punishments on LGBT. - Bernama