Proposal to change age definition of Senior Citizens from 60 to 65 years old

PUTRAJAYA: Changing the age definition of senior citizens from 60 years to 65 years were among the proposals presented by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) in the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council (MPPWEN) meeting here, today.

In the meeting chaired by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix), the Time Bank Volunteering Schemes for Senior Citizens in Malaysia was also proposed by the Institute of Labour Market Information and Analysis (ILMIA).

Other proposals presented at the meeting are the Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 2018 (PAHFAS) by the Health Ministry, and the study and drafting of an act governing retirement homes by the National Housing Department.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in a statement issued in conjunction with the meeting said the registration and mapping system for senior citizens was also mentioned, namely the eWe System developed by SWD.

The eWe system is to identify demographics, skills, expertise and needs of senior citizens.

“This system is also a database to look at the need for re-employment and the interest of senior citizens in preparation for the ageing nation status in 2030,” the statement read.

The statement also said Rina hoped that the Advisory Council would continue to be empowered and become a platform for the government to fulfill its aspirations in giving due recognition to all senior citizens in Malaysia. -Bernama