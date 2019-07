KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to decriminalise drug addiction, and possession of drugs in small quantity for personal use, is still at the Home Ministry’s discussion level and will be decided soon.

Deputy Home minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix) told Dewan Rakyat the proposal, which was first brought to the government’s attention in 2017, is still being discussed.

“The matter was brought to the ministry’s attention in 2017 after feedback from non-governmental organisations when we were reviewing current treatments and rehabilitative programmes under the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and the Health Ministry,“ he said during the question-and-answer session.

He added that his ministry is also discussing treatment and rehabilitation for addicts.

Mohd Azis was responding to Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali (PH-Bagan Serai), who asked the reason why the government has yet to adopt medical-assisted therapy and decriminalise drug addiction instead of wasting building rehabilitation centres.

Mohd Azis said the government offers two types of psycho-social intervention treatment modules through AADK, including providing treatment at cure and care rehabilitation centres and clinics that uses its own cure and care modules and therapeutic community treatment.

He added that AADK would provide treatment in the community through its cure and care service centre and its social integration centre.

Mohd Azis then pointed out that the Ministry spent an average of RM35 per person to rehabilitate a drug addict per day and it would cost about RM1,050 per month on average.

He said the budget allocated to purchase urine drug testing strips last year was RM500,000.