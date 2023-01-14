Proposal to establish JPKK, JPKKP to be tabled to Cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry will table the proposed establishment of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) and the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) to the Cabinet soon.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the JPKK and JPKKP members needed to take into account the composition of the component parties that formed the Unity Government to support the principles that are aligned with the current government.

“For states that are aligned with the Federal Government, JPKK will be established, while for those that are not aligned with the Federal Government, it is suggested that JPKKP be established.

“I myself will present this matter to the Cabinet as soon as possible,” he said in his adjournment speech at the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister also asked all Umno members at the grassroots level to prepare proposals for the JPKK and JPKKP membership to speed up the appointment process after it has been approved by the Cabinet.

He said discussions about the membership should involve other parties in the Unity Government to show unity in the current government.

During the debate session on the president’s policy speech at the assembly, some delegates had touched on the appointment of JPKK and JPKKP members to ensure smooth management and implementation of village development programmes.

At the adjournment speech, Ahmad Zahid also suggested that only one village head be appointed for each village.

“I don’t want three village heads in one village. Only one. Therefore, I want Umno Supreme Council members to help division chiefs with this matter,” he said. - Bernama