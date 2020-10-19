Proposal to implement MCO in certain areas being assessed - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is waiting for the assessments of several ministries including the Ministry of Health (MOH) before deciding to implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) in states and territories which are under Conditional MCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said any decision to implement MCO must take into account various aspects as it would affect the economy and the lives of the people especially those depending on daily income, if implemented.

‘’Indeed, it will be easier if we want to control in terms of movement and close all (businesses)...cannot leave the house, close the factories...but we need to realise its impact on the national economy, also on individuals whose incomes depend on the daily business sector.

‘’We are making evaluations and getting the views of MOH and the ministries related to economy such as MITI (Ministry of International Trade and Industry)..all these will be studied and the decision will be announced after the summary of the assessment is made..but for now we do the CMCO first,’’ he said at a media conference on the development of the Recovery MCO here, today.

Ismail Sabri was commenting to a reporter’s question following a suggestion to impose the MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya including Sabah following the flouting of the standard operation procedure (SOP) by the public which could result in a hike in Covid-19 cases in the areas concerned.

On the SOP for Deepavali on Nov 14, he said the National Security Council (MKN) would issue a SOP especially in the CMCO areas including permission to hold trading bazaars which were of public foci especially by the Indian community before such festivals.

‘’We will table the SOP in a special meeting and MKN can announce what is permitted and what is not permitted in the light of Deepavali soon,’’ he added. — Bernama