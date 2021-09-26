Proposal to limit issuing driving licence to senior citizens not discussed - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to limit the issuing of driving licence to senior citizens has not yet been discussed in detail.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the proposal was raised by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Azisman Alias, yesterday.

He said the call was his personal suggestion at JSPT level only and it has not been discussed in detail.

“JSPT, a department of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) involved in ensuring road safety has always looked at various aspects to improve road safety in the interest of the people.

“Any introduction of new methods would only be implemented after undergoing the study process as well as being decided by all interested parties,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that RMP was suggesting to the government to limit the issuing of driving licence to senior citizens.

Azisman was reported as saying that among the factors contributing to accidents was that senior citizens are driving when they are not completely healthy.

He was also reported as saying that senior citizens should undergo health checkup as well as getting a doctor’s letter earlier to confirm they are fit to drive.- Bernama