Proposal to make Sixth Form mandatory will affect intake into Matriculation, IPT

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to make Form Six education mandatory will affect the intake of students into matriculation programmes and public and private institutions of higher learning (IPT), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said Sixth Form is not mandatory as it is a post-secondary path offered by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in line with the Education Act 1996.

“Form Six education is not mandatory. Moves to make Form Six education compulsory will affect the intake into matriculation programmes, Teacher Education Institutes (IPGs) as well as public and private universities,” she said when winding up the Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry at the committee level.

On returning the start date of the schooling session to January, she reiterated that the ministry had agreed on principle with the proposal, but it would not be implemented in the near future (after) taking into account various factors and justifications based on compliance with the Education Act 1996.

“The MOE’s plan to return the school academic calendar to January and ending in December must ensure the syllabus of every subject can be completed, in addition to not interfering with the examination schedules like the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“In addition, it also needs to take into account the unpredictable weather and the local economy. At the same time, the ministry must also comply with the number of schooling days that cannot be less than 190 days per year,” she said.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved an allocation of RM49.5 billion for the ministry under Budget 2023 at the committee level by majority voice vote.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in his winding up, said his ministry has given an assurance that no political parties will set up branches in universities following the amendment to the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) of 1971.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved an allocation of RM11.7 billion for the ministry under Budget 2023 at the committee level through a majority voice vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama