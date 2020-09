KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to reinstate the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 that was repealed in 1992 in an effort to enhance the autonomy of Parliament, including the Dewan Negara as an influential forum in determining national policy.

During the debate on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the Dewan Negara today, Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff (pix) said the act should be reinstated with improvements and added value that is appropriate for that purpose.

“As stated by Tan Sri Rais Yatim when he was appointed Dewan Negara president, this House is not of secondary importance, but primary importance.

“The proposal is to reinstate the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 with appropriate amendments based on the provisions and experience in other competent Senate such as Australia,“ he said.

Mohd Yusmadi said it included reviewing the term of office of Dewan Negara members from the current three years to a longer period as practiced in some countries such as Canada.

The matter also received the attention of Rais who urged members of the Dewan Negara to make a unanimous motion on the matter so that it could be recognised.

The sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama