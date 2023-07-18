Proposal to retain Selangor MB depends on election victory: Amirudin

SEKINCHAN: Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the proposal to retain him as Selangor Menteri Besar, nonetheless he said the Unity Government coalition needs to seriously translate efforts into victory in the state election on Aug 12.

Amirudin who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman is grateful to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) after hearing it for the first time.

“I believe it will receive consensus from the leadership. And I thanked him for the appreciation and recognition and it needs to be proven with success at the state polls,” he told reporters after the state level ‘Sentuhan Agro MADANI’ programme here today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister officially announced today that Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will be retained as Menteri Besar if the Unity Government continues to lead Selangor after the state election in August.

Anwar said the proposal to retain the Sungai Tua state assemblyman was made following Amirudin’s performance in governing the state, which saw it achieved the best position in the country’s economic growth.

The position of seats before the state assembly was dissolved on June 23 saw PH having 40 seats including PKR (19), DAP (15), Amanah (six), while BN has (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) (two) while PAS, Pejuang and Warisan, have one seat each as well as one independent representative.

The Election Commission (EC) set the state election in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously with August 12 as the voting day, while the candidate nomination date is July 29 and early voting is August 8. - Bernama