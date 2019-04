NARATHIWAT: The Narathiwat Provincial Chamber of Commerce has proposed that the governments of Thailand and Malaysia revive the Narathiwat-Kelantan train route to strengthen bilateral trade ties between the two nations.

Its president Kitti Wangthammang said the train service along the Thai-Malaysia border had the potential to boost cross-border economic activities.

“It will also boost tourism activities especially in border towns in both countries,” he told reporters recently.

He also proposed that a new train route from Pattani, in southern Thailand to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia be created to foster better ties and trade.

Meanwhile, director of the Sungai Kolok Train Station, Alawee Umar welcomed the proposal by the Narathiwat Chamber of Commerce to revive the train route which had been cut off for almost 20 years.

He said the train service would facilitate movement by the local residents and cargo, as well as promote economic growth. — Bernama