Proposal: Water polluters may face RM10m fine and 15 years’ jail

KUALA LUMPUR: The amendment to the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) to increase the punishment period and the rate of fines for parties that cause pollution to the water supply system is expected to be tabled in Parliament in June.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the amendment was currently in the review stage before being sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He said it involved increasing the maximum fine from RM100,000 to RM10 million, while the prison sentence would be increased from one year to a maximum of 15 years.

“The amendment also involves the listing of new offences such as any act that causes or may cause the closure of the water supply system or disruption of water supply to users as well as releasing any sewage, objects or materials into any drain,“ he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Che Alias Hamid (PN-Kemaman) who wished to know the ministry’s commitment to amend Act 655 in terms of imposing higher penalties and fines for water polluters.

Nik Nazmi said the amendment involving sections 121 and 122 of the Act would also allow water concessionaires and also users to reclaim the cost to restore the water supply system that was polluted by the party found guilty.

“At the same time, the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) was also in the process of being amended before Parliament was dissolved (in October last year).

“We intend to proceed with the amendment as this involves any kind of pollution regardless of location or jurisdiction and involves amending the compound and penalty elements, as well as empowering the Act,“ he added. - Bernama