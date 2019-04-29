Proposed Kulim airport will have negative impact on Penang: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Kulim airport will have a negative impact on Penang, especially the Penang International Airport (LTAPP), the Penang Legislative Assembly was told today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this view was based on reports prepared by consultants who conducted feasibility studies on the proposed airport in neighbouring Kedah.

“The Penang government is firm in its view that the Transport Ministry should study this matter again and detailed studies need to be undertaken to ensure the proposed development will be holistic and benefit all parties,” he said.

He was answering an oral question from Goh Choon Aik (PH-Bukit Tambun), who wanted to know the state government’s stand on the proposed airport.

Chow said the Kulim airport project is under the jurisdiction of the Transport Ministry, while its management comes under Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The proposed Kulim airport, estimated to cost RM1.6 billion, is among seven high-impact projects and programmes approved by the federal government for Kedah. It will complement the existing facilities in Kedah and boost development in the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER).

In reply to another question from Goh, Chow said two companies Consortium CPG Consultants Pte Ltd and AHS Architects Sdn Bhd — had been appointed as consultants for the project to upgrade and expand LTAPP.

He said the appointment was made on Feb 15 this year via an open tender by MAHB.

“The consultants are responsible for proposing the best plan and design to the Transport Ministry and MAHB. The project to upgrade and expand LTAPP is scheduled to begin in June 2020 and take 36 months to complete,” said Chow, who is also the state assemblyman for Padang Kota.

Chow also said work on a proposed multi-storey car park at LTAPP had begun in August 2018. The project will provide 1,800 parking lots in Block A (First Phase). — Bernama