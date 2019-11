KOTA KINABALU: The Department of Environment (DOE) is drafting a new law to replace the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to strengthen environmental management and enforcement against pollution.

DOE deputy director-general (Operations) Wan Abdul Latif Wan Jaafar said the proposed law would consolidate the implementation of DOE tasks in line with the latest developments in management and environmental issues.

He said it was also in line with the best use of pollution control technology and the country’s obligations to international conventions.

“DOE with the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry is drafting a new act in place of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, to be called the Environmental Protection Act.

“In this regard there are two important issues. First, the scope is expanded by taking into account current pollution and new pollutants. Secondly, we have higher penalties and fines for offences related to the environment,“ he said.

He told this to reporters today after launching a two-day Environmental Quality Act Seminar, which was being attended by 570 participants.

Wan Abdul Latif said the draft of the proposed law is ready and being reviewed before it is tabled in Parliament next year.

Wan Abdul Latif said a study on the restructuring of new buffer zones at the Pasir Gudang Industrial area in Johor so as to keep them at a considerable distance from residential areas had yet to be finalised.

He said the study was conducted by several experts to establish buffer zones between industrial and residential areas as well as schools, following the recent air pollution incidents in the area.

He said the Pasir Gudang industrial area had been in existence for a long time but it was the housing areas and schools that were now “closer” to the site.

“The study also looks at moving out industrial areas and schools that are located in the vicinity so that there is a safe distance between the industries and the residential areas and schools.”

The findings would be presented to the government once the study has been finalised, he added. — Bernama