KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to create the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Tahfiz will open up more opportunities for tahfiz students to get into mainstream employment, according to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said it would also ensure that tahfiz students gained more skills in addition to memorising the Quran.

“Many tahfiz modules in Malaysia are being developed and have been developed such as skilled tahfiz through the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

“So, the accreditation and SKM Tahfiz through the establishment of the National Tahfiz Council in March 2020 will ensure that all aspects including the curriculum and training of teachers at tahfiz centres are competent,“ she told reporters after launching the PICOMSpreneur programme at the PICOMS International University College (PICOMS), here today. - Bernama