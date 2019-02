KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving former Research Division director-general in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, has refiled an application to have it transferred to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhd Ilmami Ahmad, who prosecuted, said the prosecution had refiled the application last Feb 21.

“Prior to that an application had been filed, but was withdrawn on certain grounds,” he said during mention of the case before sessions court judge Rozina Ayub.

He said the prosecution had also handed over eight more documents on the case to the defence today

“Prior to this, the prosecution had handed over 51 documents and today we have given the remaining eight documents to the defence, bringing the total to 59 documents,” he added.

At today’s proceedings, Hasanah was represented by lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

Rozina then set March 21 for mention for development on the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the High Court.

On Oct 25 last year, Hasanah, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was charged in her capacity as a civil servant, with committing the offence at the office of the Director-General, Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), Kompleks JPM, Federal Government’s Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for 20 years and whipping, and fine, if found guilty. — Bernama