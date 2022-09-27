Prosecution closes case in Syed Saddiq’s money laundering trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering case involving Muar Member of Parliament (MP) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman closed its case today after calling 30 witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court that the prosecution was closing its case today after calling back three of its witnesses for re-examination by the defence.

The three witnesses are Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officers, namely Mohd Syahmeizy Sulong, Nurul Hidayah Kamarudin and Asbi Munip.

“The prosecution offered 13 witnesses to the defense,“ said Wan Shaharuddin, who led the prosecution team.

The witnesses included MACC forensic officers Moses Lawrence and Wan Zulkifli Wan Jusoh and Syed Saddiq’s friends, whose names are Mohamed Amshar Aziz, Nurali Nadzwan and Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid then ordered both parties to file their written submissions on Friday or by next Monday at the latest.

The court also set Oct 6 and 7 for oral submission by both parties.

Hearing of the case started on June 21 this year, during which the prosecution called 30 witnesses, who included Syed Saddiq’s parents, Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz and Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Asagoff., as well as former Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali.

At today’s proceedings, Syed Saddiq was represented by lawyers Gobind Singh Deo and Haijan Omar.

Syed Saddiq, 29, is charged as the then Bersatu youth wing or Armada chief, who was entrusted with control of its funds, with abetting Rafiq Hakim with CBT of RM1mil in funds belonging to the wing at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020.

For the second charge, Syed Saddiq is alleged to have misused property for himself, namely RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise, by causing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here, between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faced two counts of engaging in money-laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000 each believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputra account at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Baru, on June 16 and 19, 2018. - Bernama