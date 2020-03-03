Prosecution fails to cite Zahid for contempt of court

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed an application by the prosecution to initiate contempt of court proceeding Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after the former deputy prime minister issued an open apology.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after hearing and accepting the submission by Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, that there was a misunderstanding in the use of the sentence when he requested for a postponement of yesterday’s proceeding.

“After hearing the learned counsel for the accused and considering the submissions from the learned public prosecutor, I accept there may have been a miscommunication given between the instructions between the accused and counsel.

“I also accept there may have been a wrong choice of words when seeking adjournment and this may have generated misunderstanding. I also take into account the sincere apology by the accused that there was a misunderstanding, and of no less importance was the undertaking by the accused’s counsel that this would not occur again ... I find no case for contempt to be made out.

“As a general statement and warning, this court wishes to make it clear that the court will not tolerate any attempt to mislead. Should there be any hint of attempts to mislead the court or contemptous conduct, this court makes it abundantly and crystal clear that it will not hesitate to impose fine or imprisonment,” the judge said.

The court had earlier requested Ahmad Zahid to produce the letter he allegedly received from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), purportedly from the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, instructing him to attend a meeting on the formation of the cabinet with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Ahmad Zahid failed to produce the letter and told the court that there was no letter to that effect as no official appointment had been made for the post of Prime Minister’s Political Secretary.

“I openly apologise for the confusion and misunderstanding that arose and I had no intention at all to mislead this court. I have great respect for My Lord and I respect this noble court.

“I also wish to explain about the instruction (from the PMO). I have been in contact with the political secretary. The letter could not be issued because there has been no official appointment of the officer concerned,” said Ahmad Zahid from the dock.

The hearing of the case was adjourned yesterday after Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer informed the court that the former deputy prime minister had to attend a meeting with the new prime minister.

However, at about 4pm yesterday, both parties were summoned by the court the PMO issued a statement that there was no meeting with political leaders scheduled for that day.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges with 12 of them for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering, involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing continues. — Bernama