Prosecution files appeal against Shafee’s acquittal

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution has filed its appeal against a High Court’s decision to acquit and discharge lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah of money laundering charges involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak and making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, when contacted, said the notice of appeal was filed today.

On Friday (Oct 28) a High Court in Kuala Lumpur acquitted and discharged Muhammad Shafee after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him at the end of its case.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin said that based on the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, there was no evidence of predicate action (illegal activity) involved or where the money was obtained.

On Sept 13, 2018, Muhammad Shafee, 70, pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by the former Prime Minister (Najib) which were remitted into his CIMB Bank account.

He was alleged to have received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013, and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

Muhammad Shafee was also charged with two counts of engaging in transactions resulting from illegal activities, namely submitting incorrect tax returns, in violation of Paragraph 113 (1) (a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2013, and Dec 31, 2014.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at IRB’s Jalan Duta branch at Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur on March 3, 2015 and June 19, 2015. - Bernama