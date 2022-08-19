Prosecution files appeal to set aside Peter Anthony’s stay of conviction

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution has filed an appeal against the Sessions Court decision which allowed former Sabah infrastructure development minister Datuk Peter Anthony’s application for a stay of conviction and sentence in his forgery case.

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah told reporters that the notice of appeal was filed on Aug 5 at the High Court here.

“The next case management is set for Oct 4,“ he said when contacted after the case management in front of High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas today, with lawyer S. Devanandan who represented Peter also present.

Peter, 51, who is also Melalap assemblyman, filed the application to enable him to contest in the 15th general election.

On Aug 1, judge Azura Alwi allowed his application after going through the affidavits, as well as written and oral submissions from both parties.

On May 26, Azura sentenced Peter to three years’ jail and a fine of RM50,000, in default 15 months’ jail, after he was found guilty of forging a letter for mechanical and electrical systems maintenance work at Universiti Malaysia Sabah in 2014. - Bernama