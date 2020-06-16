Prosecution in Najib-Arul Kanda‘s audit report case plans to amend charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) former chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy who have been charged with tampering with the 1MDB final audit report, is planning to amend wordings in the charge against them.

Former Federal Court judge leading the prosecution team, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, told presiding Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that they intended to do the amendment tomorrow.

Lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, however, said that the defence would object to the prosecution’s intention as their preparation for the case was based on the original charge.

“We will object strenuously,” he said at the end of the day-10 trial at the High Court here today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, when met by reporters later, said that the amendment was meant “to make it (charge) abundantly clear”.

Najib, 67, is charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented before the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him, while Arul Kanda is charged with abetting Najib in making amendments to the report to protect Najib from being subjected to action.

Both men have been charged under provisions of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carry a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama