Prosecution in Rosmah’s solar graft trial closes case after calling 23 witnesses (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s (pix) corruption trial relating to the solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak closed its case today after calling 23 witnesses.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram told High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that the prosecution was closing its case after its fifth witness, former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who was recalled for cross-examination by the defence, completed giving his evidence.

Justice Mohamed Zaini ordered both parties to file their written submissions, the defence by Dec 28 and the prosecution by Jan 4 next year, and for the defence to reply to the prosecution on Jan 29 next year.

The judge also fixed Feb 10 next year for the parties to appear before him for oral clarification, before deciding whether to acquit Rosmah, 69, of the corruption charges or order her to enter her defence.

Sri Ram had earlier said the prosecution was offering 10 prosecution witnesses including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the defence.

Justice Mohamed Zaini turned down the prosecution’s application to include as court evidence the audio recording of an alleged conversation involving Rosmah and her husband Najib and its transcript.

“I am disinclined to allow the audio recording and transcript to be admitted as prosecution evidence,” he said.

Rosmah, who was clad in white baju kurung and headscarf, is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

She was initially supposed to be tried with her former special officer Datuk Rizal Mansor, 46, who was charged with four counts of soliciting and receiving bribes on behalf of Rosmah, over the project.

However, on Jan 8 this year the court acquitted Rizal of the charges after the prosecution withdrew all four charges against him. He then became a key prosecution witness.— Bernama

