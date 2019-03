KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the case of former Goldman Sachs International banker, Roger Ng Chong Hwa who was charged with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs pertaining to the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary, amounting to US$6.5 billion, need more time to complete their documents as most of them are abroad.

Deputy public prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir told the Sessions Court today that the prosecution had yet to complete the documents relating to the case despite today being the date set for mention and submission of documents under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“This is because most of the documents are abroad and we have made applications under the Mutual Legal Assistance for countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore and Hong Kong, to give their cooperation to the prosecution,“ he said before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

Zaki Asyraf said the prosecution had yet to receive any reply from those countries.

“However, a Singaporean investment firm involved in the case has agreed to cooperate and provide us with the relevant documents, but will only do that next month,“ he said.

As such, Zaki Asyraf applied for June 24 as the new date for mention to give more time for the prosecution to acquire the documents. The same date was also set by the Magistrate Court for another case involving three Goldman Sachs entities.

Lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan representing Ng, however, did not agree with the date as it would be too long a wait for his client.

“The extradition period for Roger Ng is 90 days and if June 24 is set for mention, there is a possibility that my client would be extradited to the United States. So, I disagree with the three-month period as it is too long even if the prosecution said they have to acquire the documents from overseas,“ he said and requested for April 15 as the new date for mention.

The court set April 15 for case management.

On Dec 19 last year, Ng was charged at the Sessions Court with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs pertaining to the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary, amounting to US$6.5 billion by omitting material facts and making false statements.

Ng, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. — Bernama