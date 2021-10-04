Prosecution submits 21 documents to defence in child neglect case involving Rumah Bonda founder

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the child neglect case involving the founder of a welfare home, “Rumah Bonda”, has submitted 21 documents to the defence.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias informed Sessions Court judge Izralizam Sanusi this when the case came up for mention today.

“The documents were submitted this morning to the defence, but there are still some documents yet to be completed, including the medical and psychiatric reports on the victims.

“Therefore, we request for a new mention date end of November,” said Noor Shakira.

Lawyer M. Yalini, representing Siti Bainun, confirmed receiving the 21 documents today.

The court then set Nov 25 for further case management.

On Aug 20, Siti Bainun pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglecting a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between February and June this year and the charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama