Prosecution to call 10 witnesses in singer Yasin’s drug trial

PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here today was told that eight to 10 prosecution witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the drug case trial of nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman (pix).

Deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed the court about the matter during the case management before Judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

“We received instructions that the hearing previously set for Aug 28 and 29 be maintained. Eight to ten witnesses will be called to the stand by the prosecution,” Raja Zaizul Faridah said.

Muhammad Yasin, 48, appeared in court accompanied by his lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein and prison officials.

When met by the media outside the court, Ariff Azami said his client was doing well and that the singer’s family members, including his mother, were present today to offer support.

On July 6, the psychiatric report by Hospital Bahagia UIu Kinta, Perak, confirmed that Muhammad Yasin was fit to stand trial for the three drug charges made against him.

The singer was also diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Hyperthyroidism.

On May 8, the court, following an application by the prosecution, ordered Muhammad Yasin to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta for mental observation.

The Mimpi Laila singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters at 11.05 pm on March 24 last year.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction. - Bernama