Prosecution to continue with oral submission in Najib’s SRC appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd appeal will continue with its oral submission at the Federal Court today.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V.Sithambaram will present his submission at 9.30 am before a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Today is the second day the panel, which also comprises Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd, is hearing Najib’s final appeal to quash his conviction and sentence.

Yesterday, the court dismissed lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik’s application to recuse himself from representing Najib and ordered the prosecution to submit.

On July 28, 2020, the then High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and each of the three counts of money laundering, and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision and dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside his conviction and jail sentence as well as the fine. - Bernama