Prosecution to gazette notice over alleged 1MDB money

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set Sept 27 for case management over a prosecution application to gazette a notice to interested third parties with regard to RM677,872.55 seized from the Barisan Nasional (BN) Johor Baru division.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized the money last year, alleging that it was linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set the date after DPP Allan Suman Pillai from the MACC applied for a date for the prosecution to gazette the notice.

Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali, counsel for the respondent – the BN Johor Baru division, did not object to the application.

The gazetting of the notice is made in accordance with Section 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin informed the court that the respondent needs a long time to prepare the affidavit in reply because the account of the BN Johor Baru division involves three-component political parties from which instructions must be obtained.

The court then set Aug 20 for the respondent to file the affidavit in reply.

The notice is to enable the interested parties to appear before the court on a date to be determined to explain why the money should not be forfeited by the government.

Allan Suman, when approached by reporters outside the court, said the interested parties can be present in court on the date to be determined to claim their money. — Bernama