SHAH ALAM: The High Court here was told the prosecution will prove the death of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan was due to murder and was not caused by a fire in a house in Mutiara Homes on June 14 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said in her opening statement on the first day of trial on the case before Justice Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman today.

She said the prosecution would prove that Nazrin, 47, was murdered between 11.30pm on June 13 (2018) to 4am on June 14 2018 in the master bedroom of the residence.

She said the second post-mortem conducted three months after Nazrin’s death, showed the victim died from a blow of a blunt object on the head.

“The second post-mortem was carried out on October 8 2018 at University Malaya Medical Centre and the results of the second post-mortem showed the deceased died from multiple blunt impact to the head.

“Evidence will indicate the deceased did not die in a fire. He had died before the fire occurred and the fire was deliberately started to hide the real cause of the deceased’s death,” she said.

Raja Rozela said before Nazrin’s death, the victim was reported to be living with the first accused, Samirah Muzaffar, 44 and two accused male teenagers aged 17 and 14 apart from another two children as well as an Indonesian woman named Eka Wahyu Lestari.

Samirah, Nazrin’s wife and the two teenagers who were the victim’s stepsons were charged with Eka Wahyu Lestari who is still at large for murdering him.

All of them committed the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya between 11.30pm on June 13 2018 and 4am the next day.

Raja Rozela said at about 12.30pm on June 14, the Fire Department was informed of a fire in the house and on arrival at the scene, it was found the master bedroom on the second floor had been razed.

She said after the fire was put out, firemen found the body of Nazrin lying on the floor of the bedroom.

Following the incident, Nazrin’s body was brought to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and a post-mortem found the victim died from complications of blast and blunt penetrating injuries.

Earlier, Samirah and the two teenagers again pleaded not guilty when the charges were read again before them before the trial proceeding began.

Samirah who was wearing a baju kurung with a scarf arrived at the court with the two teenagers at about 8.40am.

The trial proceeding should have started on Tuesday but was postponed on the request of the defence lawyer who was also involved in the trial of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama