Prosecution withdraws letter asking court to give priority to Zahid’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s has withdrawn a letter sent to the trial judge, Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, to give priority to the Umno president’s case over Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob told the court that with the letter withdrawn, the matter was now considered over.

“As such, there is no such application before the court. Thus, let us proceed with this case,“ he said before the commencement of today’s proceedings.

At this point, judge Sequerah said no one could dictate what case should be given priority in his court.

Ahmad Zahid’s counsel, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, then stood up and said the letter could be construed as applying pressure to the court.

“We hope this trial will be conducted according to the rule of law,“ he said.

Judge Sequerah is also the trial judge in Najib’s 1MDB case where the former prime minister is charged with four counts of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The letter to Judge Sequerah was sent to his secretary yesterday afternoon.

According to Abdul Malik, he was instructed to give priority to Ahmad Zahid’s case which was at the defence stage and a copy of the letter was extended to Ahmad Zahid’s defence team.

The letter had gone viralled on social media since yesterday evening, with some questioning the authenticity of the document.

Today, the trial continues with Ahmad Zahid being re-examined by another of his lawyer, Hamidi Mohd Noh.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges, involving 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight charges for corruption and 27 for money laundering, involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. - Bernama