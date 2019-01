SEREMBAN: A former soldier was ordered by the sessions court here today to enter his defence on two counts of acting as an intermediary in prostitution activities.

Judge Madihah Harullah set April 1 and 2 for Muhamad Nizam Aripen, 37, to do so after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against him.

Muhamad Nizam was charged with acting as an intermediary for two women at a hotel in Taman AST here at 12.05am on Jan 20 last year.

The charge, under Section 372(1)(f) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years with whipping and is liable to fine, if found guilty. — Bernama