Proton confirms 49 employees in Shah Alam test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has confirmed that 49 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19, subsequent to one of its employees testing positive on Oct 14.

In a statement today, it said all 49 employees are from its Engineering Division in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“For now, the company has requested all non-essential personnel from the affected facility to work from home as a precautionary measure.

“The company has been adhering to official protocols and is continuing its efforts with more stringent actions to prevent further spread,” it said.

Proton said contact tracing is ongoing, adding that it has set up a Covid-19 team to monitor the situation.

The company said it will continue to strictly adhere to safety and health guidelines.

Furthermore, it said Proton’s Centre of Service Excellence and showroom in Shah Alam are disinfected on an hourly basis, and all customer-facing personnel follow a rigorous procedure.

“Proton is working with the authorities and are satisfied with the actions taken so far.

“The safety of all Proton staff, customers, and Malaysians are of utmost importance to the company and will be its main priority,” it added. — Bernama