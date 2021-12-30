Proton enhances assistance with bigger discounts for flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton is offering an enhanced assistance package to ease the financial burden of its customers of repairing flood-damaged cars by providing a 50 per cent discount on selected replacement parts for all models except the Proton X50 and Proton X70.

In a statement today, Proton said the new and upgraded package also includes free towing, and exterior and engine bay cleaning services. The discount for labour charges has also been boosted to 25 per cent, applicable to all models.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said approximately 600 cars have been delivered to the company’s service centres thus far, with many more expected in the following days and weeks.

“Proton is deeply sympathetic to the plight of the victims of the recent floods as many of them consist of B40 households. Therefore, we have enhanced our assistance package in the hope that it will provide some financial relief to these families,” he said.

As for Proton X50 and Proton X70 owners, the discount for selected parts has been increased to 25 per cent from the 20 per cent that was previously announced.

Customers insured under the Proton Insurance Programme can also claim RM1,000 in flood relief benefits. All assistance benefits offered at selected Proton 3S/4S centres are subject to terms and conditions.

“Aside from the assistance package, Proton is also negotiating with the banks to allow customers to pay for their repairs via instalment using their credit cards. This will further assist their cash flow as they will neither be charged interest fees nor have to come up with a lump sum payment,” he added.

Proton has on Dec 22, announced to assist all Proton car owners whose cars may be affected or damaged by the recent floods by offering a 20 per cent discount on selected parts, as well as a 20 per cent discount on labour charges for customers who have lodged a police report regarding the incident.

In the statement on Dec 22, the automaker said it would also bear towing charges of up to RM200, as well as cleaning charges for the exterior and engine bay of up to RM100.

For more information, customers may call Proton’s customer care line at 1-800-88-8398. — Bernama