Proton forms strategic partnerships with 3 e-bidding companies

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has formalised strategic partnerships with three e-bidding companies (EBCs) to refine the disposal process of trade-in cars for customers.

By collaborating with EBCs, namely myTukar Sdn Bhd, MUV Marketplace Sdn Bhd and CARSOME Sdn Bhd, the national carmaker is confident it has taken a significant step forward towards delivering a faster and more efficient way for customers to own new cars.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said that by leveraging their expertise in e-commerce and auction platforms, the EBCs offer its customers a seamless and reliable solution for disposing of their trade-in cars, while also receiving competitive trade-in values.

These partnerships are expected to provide customers with a range of benefits, including enhanced convenience, trustworthiness, competitive trade-in values, transparency in pricing, secure payment and ownership transfer, daily auctions, faster disposal and comprehensive inspections.

“Working with EBCs will help to enhance these efforts as well as the trade-in value of our models while helping to facilitate customers who intend to upgrade their vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Proton’s partnership with EBCs will enable customers to send their vehicles for auction through a user-friendly online platform.

This reduces the need for customers to visit multiple dealerships or negotiate with potential buyers, saving them valuable time and effort.

Through a fair and open auction system, customers will be able to receive competitive trade-in values for their vehicles.

The transparent pricing model ensures that customers can make informed decisions during the trade-in process while the payment and ownership transfer processes are expedited to minimise any potential delays or complications, providing customers with a seamless experience.

Roslan said Proton is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to form strategic partnerships with EBCs and he thinks this will help pave the way for faster and more transparent trade-in transactions for customers and in turn help drive new car sales.

“Additionally, by using open platforms, the resale value for our models can be established helping to build consumer confidence and giving a more accurate ownership picture to buyers,” he added.-Bernama