Proton launches Rahmah service campaign with service package priced at RM150

PUTRAJAYA: National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd today launched the 2023 Proton Rahmah Campaign to encourage owners to send their vehicles to authorised service centres for a free 40-point safety check and a service package priced at RM150.

The campaign which starts today until May 31 was launched to support the government’s initiative to help reduce the cost of living for lower-income groups.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said vehicle ownership is essential to the daily lives of many Malaysians and the expenses related to it, such as loan repayment, fuel, tolls and maintenance are major components of a household’s expenses.

He said that with the campaign, Proton owners especially the B40 will be able to get their cars inspected for free and purchase an affordable service package which will ease their burden and free up funds for the approaching Hari Raya celebration.

“I am pleased for Proton to be the first automotive company to support the government’s initiative and I hope other brands will follow suit to reduce the cost of living for those who need it most,” he said when launching the campaign here today.

Meanwhile, Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said Proton’s decision to launch the campaign is in line with its efforts to offer customers more value and provide affordable products and services to the public.

“An inclusive campaign, where the costs are shared evenly between Proton Edar and our dealers as part of our corporate social responsibility activities and we hope with it in place, owners are compelled to service their cars at our authorised service centres before starting the journey back during the festive period,“ he added.

The 2023 Proton Rahmah Campaign targets owners of Proton Persona, Proton Iriz, Proton Exora, Proton Saga as well as previous models including the Proton Inspira, Proton Waja and Proton Wira. - Bernama