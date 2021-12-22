Proton offers assistance to flood-affected customers

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton is assisting all Proton car owners whose cars may be affected or damaged by the recent floods, offering a 20 per cent discount on selected parts as well as a 20 percent discount on labour charges for customers who have lodged a police report regarding the incident.

The automaker said it will also bear towing charges of up to RM200 as well as cleaning charges for the exterior and engine bay of up to RM100.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the floods have affected thousands and especially hit hard in Selangor and Shah Alam where Proton is headquartered.

“Many of our customers have seen their homes and businesses damaged by flood waters and this extends to their cars as well. Therefore, we would like to offer a helping hand to get them back on the road and show our customers they are our main priority.

“Exceptional circumstances require an exceptional response. Proton will be working hard to ensure we can repair cars as quickly as possible and advise all affected customers to visit our authorised service centres to enjoy these benefits,” he said.

Roslan added Proton was lucky as its production lines were spared from any flooding. However, the company mobilised the Kelab Proton, an in-house social and well-being organisation to create care packages and offer clean-up assistance to more than 1,000 affected staff.

Customers are advised to call Proton’s customer care line at 1-800-88-8398 for more information. — Bernama