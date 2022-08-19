Proton unveils 2023 Proton Exora 7-seater MPV

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton has launched the 2023 Proton Exora seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), enhancing the model’s proposition of power, space and value.

In a statement today, Proton deputy chief executive officer, Roslan Abdullah said Proton Exora is Malaysia’s best-selling C-Segment MPV, with more than 180,000 units sold over 13 years.

“With this latest update, we took a class-leading product and made it even better for drivers and passengers alike, across a variety of applications,” he said.

Among other things, the latest Proton Exora features spacious full leather seats, and each row of seats is equipped with individual air-conditioning vents for optimum cooling, with the N95 Cabin Filter.

The national carmaker said in terms of safety, the model comes with two front supplemental restraint system airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, electronic stability control and an emergency stop signal.

Proton said the 2023 Proton Exora is now open for bookings, both online and at authorised Proton showrooms.

The model comes in five exterior colours – snow white, indiana grey, rosewood maroon, ruby red and cocoa grey, with prices ranging between RM62,800 and RM72,300. - Bernama