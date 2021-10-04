Provide special training for staff at disabled children care centres, JKM urged

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been urged to provide compulsory special training for staff of child care centres with special needs or People with Disabilities, especially involving children with autism.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said it is high time for autism centre staff to be equipped with relevant and sufficient training.

“I would like to recommend a high-level training in caring for autistic children, namely the Board Certified Behaviour Analyst certification which is managed by a professional body in the United States.

“The government must make it compulsory for carers to obtain the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 3. This is important because we will not be able to support these special children if we don’t obtain this certification,“ she told a press conference at Parliament building here today.

She said this in response to the suspected abuse of an autistic child by a carer at an intervention centre in Bandar Baru Ampang here, which was captured on a video that had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Ras Adiba also stressed that individuals that do not have a high level of patience and empathy should not work in a care centre for disabled children, adding that such opportunities should be given to those who are more deserving.

“These special children need our support, if we don’t support and love them then there is no point for us to be there. It is not easy for you to look after people with disabilities especially children with diverse needs,“ she said.

Ras Adiba urged the government to tighten enforcement through the current care centres act so that such incidents would not happen again.

“I implore JKM and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development to monitor this matter because it has happened one too many times. Do we want to see one of the disabled children dies before we do something? ... enough is enough,“ she said. — Bernama