PRS has grown into a mature political party: GPS Chairman

SIBU: Sarawak Premier Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) is of the opinion that Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), which was established in 2004, has grown into a mature political party.

This can be seen from the party members’ actions of prioritising the interests of the party and its struggle together with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other component parties to bring Sarawak to a higher level of development.

“This is even more important since PRS is a rural-based party and they have extensive experience in rural development that can be included in the greater development as we head towards 2030.

“That is why I wish to congratulate the entire PRS leadership that could create an inclusive team that will bring PRS along with their GPS partners to provide input into development policies that are comprehensive, especially for rural communities,” he told reporters after officiating the 5th PRS Triennial Delegate Conference (TDC) here today.

At the TDC, no contests were conducted for all party positions, in accordance to the party’s supreme council’s decision.

PRS vice-president Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who had earlier submitted his candidacy papers for the president’s post, decided not to go through with it, and acting president, Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum would take over as president after former president, Tan Sri James Masing died of heard complications last year.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that he did not know when the 15th General Election (GE15) would be held, but stated that GPS was prepared for it.

He added that the respective component parties in GPS would determine the candidates the coalition would field in GE15. - Bernama