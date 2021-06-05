‘PS 21 Capsule’ traditional product found to contain scheduled poison

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has urged the public to refrain from buying and using the traditional product ‘PS 21 Capsule’ that has been detected to contain the scheduled poison ‘simvastatin’, which can be harmful to health.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Drug Control Authority (DCA) had cancelled the registration of the product following the detection of the scheduled poison, which was not permitted in traditional product formulations.

“Simvastatin is a medicine used to lower blood levels of cholesterol and taking it without the supervision of a health professional can cause adverse effects such as indigestion, weakness, headache, liver problems, muscle pain or weakness.

“Sellers and distributors of this product must stop its sale and distribution immediately as it violates the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 and the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,“ he said in a statement today.

Individual offenders can be fined up to RM25,000 or sentenced up to three years imprisonment or both for the first offence and fined RM50,000 or sentenced up to five years imprisonment or both for subsequent offences, he said.

Erring companies can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham advised users of the product to stop taking it immediately and seek professional advice if they are unwell or suffer from the adverse effects.

The public is also encouraged to check the registration status of cosmetic products by browsing the official website of the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) at www.npra.gov.my or through the ‘NPRA Product Status’ application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. — Bernama