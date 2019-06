PETALING JAYA: The parliamentary select committee (PSC) on major public appointments does not have the power to appoint or reject candidates chosen by the government to take up lead roles in its agencies.

PSC chairman William Leong said the term of reference of the committee also does not give the PSC the authority to amend existing laws with regards to such appointments.

“The committee’s role is merely to scrutinise such appointments,” he said in a statement issued on Monday night.

“According to our term of reference, the PSC’s role is to scrutinise the candidates based on merit,” he added.

“Such scrutiny will enhance legitimacy and public confidence in the candidate, that the appointment was one that is based on merit and the independence of mind,” he added.

Leong’s statement came amidst criticisms towards the appointment of Latheefa Koya as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner last week, with many citing her political affiliation with PKR as a reason for their objection.

The Malaysian Bar had questioned why the PSC was not consulted prior to the appointment, while a member of the select committee, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, has himself called for it to be disbanded given that it did not seem to be playing a meaningful role in Latheefa’s appointment.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad defended his decision to appoint Latheefa to the post despite not discussing it with the Cabinet.

Leong said that during a meeting he had with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on Monday, both of them agreed to raise the issue of Latheefa’s appointment at the next PSC meeting, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

He added that the PSC was also seeking a meeting with Mahathir to find the best way forward with regards to future appointments of this nature.

“It is hoped that this meeting with the prime minister will enable both the executive and legislature to realise the aspirations as enshrined in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto,” he said.