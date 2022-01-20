PSC meeting to discuss Azam Baki share issues should resume

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department from the opposition, urged for the meeting to discuss the issue of share ownership of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to resume despite the Securities Commission (SC)’s decision.

William Leong Jee Keen (PKR-Selayang) said they appealed to the committee chairman Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) to hold the meeting as soon as possible as it was an issue of public interest.

“Now (the meeting) is postponed, we are waiting for advice from Parliamentary legal advisers and we appeal to the chairman to convene a meeting as soon as possible as this is an issue of public interest,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP-Kota Melaka) said the committee needed to meet to look into the whole case, including the number of shares owned by a civil servant.

The meeting scheduled to take place yesterday was postponed to a date to be announced later due to a number of legal issues that require legal views from the Parliamentary legal advisers.

Yesterday, the SC ruled that there was no breach under Section 25 (4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) in relation to Azam’s trading account.

SC, in a statement, explained that the independent evidence gathered at the inquiry into Azam’s trading account showed that the MACC chief commissioner was the account holder and had control of the said trading account. - Bernama