PSC members want MACC chief investigated

PETALING JAYA: Members of Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies Under the Prime Minister’s Department today called for the body to investigate MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) over recent allegations against him, Malaysiakini reports.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin said the committee should convene a meeting and summon Azam to testify before them.

“The special select committee must give attention to the allegations against MACC chief Commissioner Azam Baki. Thus, a special select committee meeting has to be called to summon the MACC chief to give his statement regarding the allegations,“ the joint statement reportedly said.

Recently, academician Dr Edmund Terence Gomez tendered his resignation as a member of the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In his resignation letter to MACC panel chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, Gomez said his resignation was in protest to Borhan’s inaction as a panel chairman.

Gomez, in the letter said he had raised two issues in regards to the allegation against MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

Azam was reported to have links to several companies, which sparked a conflict of interest situation regarding his position as a MACC chief commissioner, as reported by Independent News Service based on Edisi Siasat’s blog.

Previously, Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa also raised in Parliament the allegation that Azam owns close to two million shares in public-listed companies, according to Malaysiakini.