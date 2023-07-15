PSD: Difference in pension amounts of MAF veterans to be discussed soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The difference in pension amounts between Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans who retired before Jan 1, 2013, and those who did beginning from the date will be discussed in the Civil Service Salary Scheme Revision Committee Meeting in the near future.

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement today said that the issue was also faced by all retired civil servants from other service schemes, therefore the matter would be discussed together in the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The government has agreed to review the civil service salary scheme taking into account the increase in the cost of living and the fact that there has been no salary review since 2012.

“The government is always concerned about the welfare of retired civil servants who have contributed to the country’s development,“ read the statement.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government had decided that pensions and derivative pensions for the months of July 2023 to December 2023 would be paid based on the original pension amount.

He said this was in line with the decision of the Federal Court that Sections 3 and 7 of the Pension Adjustment (Amendment) Act 2013 were invalid and the law prior to the amendment was applicable for the purpose of pension adjustment.

He said pension payments for public officials who retired before 2013 were returned to the December 2012 amount, while for those who retired from 2013, their pension payments were returned to the original amount upon retirement. -Bernama