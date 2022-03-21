PSD to speed up recruitment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Service Department (PSD) will conduct continuous monitoring, through staffing audits with relevant agencies, to ensure that the hiring process can be implemented promptly to fill posts that have been approved at the federal level.

The PSD said that human resources optimisation consultations (right-sizing), focused on the new landscape of future-proofing public organisations and public services, have always been implemented from time to time, in line with national needs and financial capabilities.

“These efforts and plans can revitalise public service personnel, so that we can move forward in order to achieve the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and uphold the aspiration of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’,” it said in a statement today.

It also said that the PSD, together with the ministries, departments and agencies, is always committed to strengthening public sector human resources management, to ensure the government’s delivery services remain responsive to the people.

For example, in June last year, the PSD approved the Education Ministry’s (MOE) application to appoint 18,702 Education Services Officers, through one-off special recruitment, to address the shortage of teachers in primary and secondary schools for certain subjects.

Also, in December last year, the PSD approved MOE’s application to relax the conditions for the Contract of Service scheme, to appoint 4,266 contract teachers.

“This immediate implementation shows the commitment of the government in boosting the efficiency of the delivery system via optimum filling of posts,” read the statement.

On the vacancies of 11,111 positions in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the PSD said that flexible mechanisms of placement and training and having value-added through the use of technology could help boost the efficiency of filling existing vacancies.

On Friday (March 18), Bukit Aman Management Department director, Datuk Zaini Jass, announced that there were 11,111 vacancies in various posts in PDRM, as of Jan 31, this year. — Bernama