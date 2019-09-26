PSI requested 1MDB to send swift clarification to change beneficiary details

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) chief executive officer (CEO) Tarek Obid had requested 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to send a swift clarification to change the beneficiary’s detailed information from PSI to an account number.

1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, said 1MDB received a letter entitled ‘’Request for swift clarification to be sent from sending bank to recipient bank to confirm beneficiary details being account number 11116073.2000 and not Petrosaudi International Limited’’ dated May 25, 2011.

Following this, he said, 1MDB chief financial officer (CFO) Radhi Mohamed had sent a letter to AmIslamic Bank Berhad on the matter on May 26, 2011.

“This is a letter from 1MDB to AmIslamic Bank Berhad regarding SWIFT Clarification On USD Remittance dated May 26, 2011. This letter was sent by Radhi for the attention of bank officer Joanna Yu Ging Ping.

“The letter stated that ‘Our beneficiary PetroSaudi International Limited had kindly requested that the sending bank send a SWIFT Clarification to the recipient bank to confirm that the fund were wired to the correct account number details but with the beneficiary details being account no 11116073.2000 and not PetroSaudi International Limited.

“Please refer to the attached letter from PetroSaudi International Limited/1MDB-PetroSaudi Limited and effect the SWIFT clarification as soon as possible,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when referred to the Letter of Instruction (FX Deal) from 1MDB to Deutsche Bank on the remittance of US$110 million dated May 27, the witness said the letter was a notification to AmIslamic Bank Berhad regarding the money transfer instructions to account number 11116073.2000 amounting to US$110,000,000 and the beneficiary of the account was account number 11116073.2000.

“I received instructions from Tarek Obaid to transfer money to account number 11116073.2000 based on a letter from Tarek Obaid dated May 12, 2011 which stated the account number.

“The instruction to use beneficiary account number 11116073.2000 was based on a letter from Tarek Obaid dated May 25, 2011,“ he said.

Earlier, the witness also confirmed a letter from 1MDB to 1MDB-PetroSaudi Limited regarding ‘schedule 5-additional tranche confirmation notice’ dated May 27, 2011.

“This notice was from 1MDB to PSI which aimed at confirming that 1MDB can only give US$205,000,000 compared to the requested amount of US$330,000,000,“ he said.

The witness also confirmed the same letter but dated Oct 25, 2011, in which 1MDB stated that it would increase the loan amount to 1MDB-PetroSaudi Limited to US$125 million (RM523.9 million).

Najib, 66, faces four counts of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same funds.

The Pekan Member of Parliament is alleged to have committed four corruption offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and all the money laundering offences were committed at the same place between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

The hearing before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. — Bernama