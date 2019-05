GEORGE TOWN: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) has called on the Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to drop the prosecution of two of its party activists, who were arrested for preventing the forced eviction of a poor family here.

Its central committee member S. Arutchelvan said that the two activists - K. Rajamanickam and N. Munusamy were just trying to help a family.

The party had submitted an appeal in the form of a memorandum to the A-G Office in Putrajaya earlier.

Last June, there was a stand-off at the low-cost housing unit in Jalan Padang Tembak here when a family resisted orders to leave an apartment unit which was leased to them from the state government.

Several politicians including the two PSM activists intervened.

The local authorities and police had called for the protesters to disperse, but the two PSM leaders were found to be causing an obstruction.

The duo were arrested and charged one month later in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public official from discharging his duties.

Arutchelvan said that the case was resolved three days later last June when the family was allowed to continue living there but the authorities insisted on charging the two PSM leaders.

He hope that the prosecution can drop the charges against the two PSM activists, who are of good character.